EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Day Zero warnings responsible for tourism plunge, not soccer competition
April’s VAT hike resulted in the biggest three-month drop in the share prices of JSE-listed retailers in five years, and the World Bank has advice for SA’s competition bodies
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
President Cyril Ramaphosa has sided with his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, challenging the right of judges to demand that SA’s leaders explain their decisions.
Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom believes bad messaging about a "cataclysmic" Day Zero in drought-hit Cape Town, rather than the soccer world cup in Moscow, is to blame for the plunge in travellers from the UK and Germany to SA.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
The World Bank has simple advice for SA’s competition authorities: start by dismantling state-owned monopolies.
Employees at SA’s most debilitating state-owned monopoly, Eskom, refuse to accept that their job security is not more important that the country’s overall economic and physical health.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
April’s VAT increase brought with it the biggest three-month drop in the share prices of JSE-listed retailers in five years.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
I never referred to this case once in my submission but you drawing attention to it exposes your incompetence and unsuitability even further! #owngoal https://t.co/wYNoLg1DI5— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) June 19, 2018
Very visual
Photo of the day
A picture by Pulitzer prize-winning photographer John Moore has brought home the horror of US President Donald Trump’s policy of separating refugee children from their parents far more powerfully than any words could.
CNN's Ana Cabrera speaks to John Moore, the Getty Images photographer behind the viral photo of a toddler crying as border patrol searches her mother.
Business Day
