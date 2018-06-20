CARTOON: Rand in the crossfire

Fears of full US-China trade war hit the local currency, while domestic drivers add to weakness
Personable, affable Ramaphosa offers intangibles in a country that desperately needs to lure the sceptical dollar
The case arose after the Independent Police Investigative Directorate launched a graft investigation into former commissioner Khomotso Phahlane
The special NEC meeting also discusses the fate of leadership structures in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and the North West
The acquisition of the Cerro Colorado mine ends a protracted attempt by BHP to offload the asset
'A lot of things that could have gone wrong went wrong,' says economist
However, so far there has not been a noticeable dent in investment in the agricultural sector, an Agbiz and IDC survey shows
China’s commerce ministry accuses the US of breaking with consensus reached by both sides during multiple negotiations
Niang and Gueye make the most of shocking errors as West Africans go to the top of Group H with Japan
Path to hidden glacier takes hikers from old rhythms to ancient forests
