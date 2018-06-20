Opinion

CARTOON: Rand in the crossfire

20 June 2018 - 05:02 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday June 20 2018
Beijing accuses Donald Trump of ‘blackmail’ amid threats of fresh tariffs

China’s commerce ministry accuses the US of breaking with consensus reached by both sides during multiple negotiations
12 hours ago

MARK BARNES: Trade wars are a dangerous game of interfering with equilibrium

While politicians exchange trade tariffs (and insults) as they fill their coffers a lot of damage is being done
1 day ago

US-China trade dispute intensifies

Beijing retaliates swiftly, and industry group urges Congress to intervene in Trump ‘obsession’
2 days ago

China’s threat of US energy tariffs is the only spot of clarity in the muddled trade war

While coal, oil and gas tariffs are still just a possibility, they are a sign of China’s seriousness, writes Clyde Russell
1 day ago

Trade war talk weighs on global risk appetite, resulting in weaker rand

On Friday, the US imposed $50bn in tariffs on imported Chinese, prompting retaliatory measures by China
1 day ago
