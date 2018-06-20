Africa’s growth potential offers untapped long-term returns

Kenya’s infrastructure is likely to benefit from China’s One Belt One Road initiative, which aims to transform Chinese economic and diplomatic interests. In 2014, China established a multibillion-dollar fund to finance infrastructure projects along the One Belt One Road routes. In Africa, that includes the port of Nairobi in Kenya.

Kenya is also at the forefront of the mobile banking revolution, which is overhauling financial services in Africa. A success story that is touted globally is a cellphone-based money transfer and financing service in Kenya that has a growing subscriber base and has enabled unbanked and underbanked users to have a secure means of remitting and receiving funds.

The system has grown dramatically to 28.6-million registered customers since its founding in 2007, with a corresponding exponential growth in the value of transactions. The value of transactions equated to about 80% of Kenya’s GDP as at March 31 2016. As a result, mobile banking has spread rapidly to many other countries in the region, substantially boosting financial inclusion.

Cellphones are also connecting users to other sectors of the economy such as retail, education and healthcare, leapfrogging the need for traditional brick-and-mortar assets and linking to the burgeoning population in emerging markets.

The potential for long-term growth in consumer-related areas is also very attractive, and we have identified potential opportunities in the brewing industry in Kenya.

General consumption patterns in East Africa suggest some attractive growth potential. The per capita beer consumption, for example, is lower than in SA or other emerging markets but is expected to be one of the fastest-growing markets over the next decade due to rising economic development and urbanisation.

It is understandable that SA should remain prominent in investors’ minds as they survey the opportunities across Africa. Recent macroeconomic indicators, including GDP growth and an interest rate cut in March, have been broadly positive. And we are pleased to see the democratic process has remained intact.

But it is not the only story in the region. Africa as a whole is expected to grow more than 5% annually in the next 20 years, due to an improving investment environment, better economic management and China’s rising demand for Africa’s resources.

More than 100 African companies have revenues in excess of $1bn. Africa also has impressive stores of resources, not only in minerals but also in food — 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land is found in Africa.

The potential for long-term growth in consumer-related areas is also very attractive, with about 1-billion inhabitants on the continent. More importantly, Africa is expected to account for 3.2-billion of the projected increase in the global population by 2100, with its working-age population increasing by 2.1-billion. This demographic dividend not only provides the opportunity for transformative growth but has implications for consumption globally.

A number of African markets have the potential for strong economic growth, which should produce an environment favourable to corporate profitability and earnings growth.

• Khatoun is MD and director of frontier markets at Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity.