EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Wage increases of 140% over 10 years? Eskom already did that

The latest iteration of the Mining Charter still needs work, unsurprisingly, but at least this time it seems the industry is being allowed to get involved

19 June 2018 - 12:02 Robert Laing

The family of Reshall Jimmy, who burnt to death in his Ford Kuga in George in December 2015, has turned to renowned private prosecutor Gerrie Nel for help.

Eskom thanks its customers for not buying its product.

Over the past decade, the average salaries of Eskom employees increased 140% and the number of employees grew by close to 50%, writes Carol Paton.

At least this time the Mining Charter has been crafted in discussions between all the stakeholders in mining.

MTN’s court bid to have Transnet’s R325m deal with Vodacom set aside was dismissed on Monday, three days after the High Court in Johannesburg heard the matter.

Acquiring Mercantile Bank would "fast-track our desire to expand our focus to a broader bank strategy", Capitec chief finance officer Andre du Plessis said.

After strengthening from nearly R14.50 to the dollar in November to R11.55 in February, the rand roller-coaster is headed back where it started before the Ramaphosa rally.

