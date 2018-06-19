CARTOON: Gordhan's broken ladder

In corporate news, Murray & Roberts shareholders vote on the Aveng acquisition, at a meeting where Aton will wield more voting power than M&R would like
The mining industry needs transformation, but unless it can attract more investment, there will eventually be nothing left to transform
South African Local Government Association is said to have breached the Labour Relations Act and its own constitution
The special NEC meeting also discusses the fate of leadership structures in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and the North West
The high court dismisses MTN’s bid to have the mobile voice and data services tender set aside
The sharpest falls were seen in visitor numbers from Europe in general, and Germany and the UK specifically, while Brazil was an anomaly
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe gives more details on the third iteration of the Mining Charter
The World Health Organisation says problem gaming will be recognised as a pathological condition in 11th edition of the International Classification of Diseases
Coach Erasmus is keen to give 37-year-old hooker a run in the third Test against England
Destructive behaviour of burning paper turns into symbolic butterflies
