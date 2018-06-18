Financial assets should be a key part of each household’s wealth

The second component is growth in the value of financial assets such as unit trusts, direct holding of shares, pension funds, retirement annuities or a bank deposit. Their appreciation is largely determined by the level of interest rates or the performance of the stock market, which can be volatile over short periods. But they mostly perform exceptionally well over the longer term.

The final component is growth in nonfinancial assets. These include mainly residential properties, but also vehicles and other durable goods. Over time this category has been expanded to include a wider range of assets, such as art and other collectable items.

Since the 2008 financial crisis, household debt has grown moderately, despite many countries, especially in the developed world, cutting interest rates to record lows. Credit Suisse data show that in 2017 global household debt, in dollars, was still 3% below the peak in 2007.

In SA the average annual growth rate of household debt measured in dollars has actually been slightly negative at -0.6% over the past 10 years. Unfortunately, moderate growth in credit demand was especially pronounced in the housing market. In SA household mortgage debt, measured in rand, increased by an annual average of only 3.7% over the past 10 years, which is well below the rate of housing inflation. Converting these values into dollars, total outstanding mortgage debt has actually declined by an average of -2.6% a year for the past 10 years.

This has two very important implications. The first is that home ownership in SA has tended to stagnate in the past decade, which is a lost opportunity for many households to strengthen their balance sheet. The second is that a vibrant and growing housing sector provides very significant economic benefits, including job creation and increased demand for locally produced materials such as bricks and cement.

Nonfinancial assets, such as residential property, represent a critical component of most household balance sheets. For example, in both SA and the US, residential property accounted for 21% of all household assets in 2017. In some of the large emerging economies, such as Brazil, China, Russia, India and Indonesia, nonfinancial assets represent a much large percentage of net wealth. In China the percentage is 55%, while in India it is radically higher at 86%.

While the value of residential properties has helped to lift the net wealth of the household sector over many years, in most developed countries and some emerging markets, including SA, it is really financial assets that have contributed to the bulk of growth in wealth.

In SA. financial assets comprised 61.1% of total assets in 2005, rising to 66.6% in 2017. This growth in the value of financial assets explains 83% of the total uplift in household wealth over the past eight years.

The global household sector’s net wealth has fully recovered from the impact of the global financial market crisis, helped by a more prudent approach to the accumulation of debt. At the same time the value of residential properties has tended to move higher, helped by growth in employment and lower interest rates. The households that have been invested in financial assets, despite the inherent volatility of equity markets, have experienced a more robust increase in wealth over many years.

The first lesson from this research is that it is important for households to accumulate a diversified set of assets and not simply focus on home ownership. The second is that, as far as possible, debt should be mostly used to acquire an asset, such as a home, vehicle or education, rather than fund consumption of nonessential items. The third is that having long-term financial assets in the form of retirement savings or a unit trust is critical to ensuring a more rapid increase in net wealth over the longer term.

• Lings is Stanlib chief economist.