Colonial abuse of reducing people to animals is perpetuated globally

Colonialism is not the only synthesis of force and ideas to have imposed a distortion in the count of the human. But, initially via the ideological mediation of Christianity and then liberalism, it has been the most decisive force in shaping the modern world. Colonial logic is fundamentally organised around the separation of a single humanity into different categories that are accorded different moral weight. Some people can be subject to murder, enslavement, dispossession, impoverishment, exploitation, torture, rape and humiliation in a way that others cannot.

The ideas that legitimate colonial violence and humiliation have for a long time been more secular than religious but they continue to take the form of a sublimated distinction between the sacred and the profane. Some lives, inhabiting the world in some bodies, in some places and mediated through some forms of cultural expression, are accorded value while others are, implicitly or explicitly, deemed expendable. Some people are damned. This comes to be taken as common sense.

The long insurgency against this common sense, the modes of material accumulation that have undergirded it, the forms of religion, philosophy and science that have legitimated it and the kinds of violence that have sustained it, has frequently taken the form of an affirmation of the universal, or what Césaire described as "a true humanism — a humanism made to the measure of the world". An arc can be drawn from Toussaint Louverture — the first leader of the Haitian Revolution against slavery, who, in 1792 denounced that institution "in the eyes of humanity" — to the more recent radical humanism of Fanon, Steve Biko’s commitment to "a true humanity", and Jamaican philosopher Sylvia Wynter’s commitment to a politics of the future, which she terms a "revindication" and "reconstruction" of the idea of the human: "A new mode of experiencing ourselves in which every mode of being human … is a part of us". But as thinkers such as Fanon and Wynter were well aware, anticolonial nationalism can be captured by an elite that, while speaking in the name of the people as a whole and often in the name of the most dispossessed, acts in practice to contest elite space, while sustaining spaces of dishonour, neglect and rule by decree and violence rather than participatory consent.

In 2001 Achille Mbembe, drawing in particular on the grim reality of postindependence Cameroon, wrote that in the postcolony "power … grips its subjects by the throat and squeezes them to the point of breaking their bones, making their eyes pop out of their sockets, making them weep blood". The language here reaches beyond ordinary somatic realities and into the realm of horror. But in SA in 2018 the sadism it describes is not entirely unrecognisable to the prisoner, the migrant or the resident of a shack under attack from one of the many formal or informal sources of armed force available to local power brokers.