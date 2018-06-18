CARTOON: The Wizard of Oz

The dethroned Asian commodities trader, once the region’s largest, is struggling to pass a rescue deal that will swap half the debt for equity and hand control to creditors
A government that came in promising so much, with talk of renewal and new dawns, seems to be already in danger of paralysis, not bold action
The Nokuthula Centre and Special School‚ which caters to ‘learners with special education needs’‚ has been unoccupied since October 2017
The monarch has fallen out with ANC since Cyril Ramaphosa replaced Jacob Zuma and discussions were held over land tenure
The agreement will not initially involve any major new Google initiatives in China, where its main services are blocked
The agency warns of low growth and high debt levels but says these are balanced by a favourable government debt structure and a healthy banking sector
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe gives more details on the third iteration of the Mining Charter
The deadly 6.1-magnitude quake, which hit the country’s industrial heartland, brought trains and factories to a halt
The Springboks will be desperate to avoid the fate that befell them on a bitterly cold June evening 18 years ago
Jeremy Vearey chronicles his evolution in his memoir, Jeremy vannie Elsies, writes Liz McGregor
