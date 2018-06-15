EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Unions go back to work at Eskom but threaten more havoc
Load shedding returns, and Coronation abandons any hope of Steinhoff ever recovering
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Labour unions are returning to work at Eskom on Friday, after their unprotected strike on Thursday‚ but warned that they could kick into "second gear" if wage negotiations remain deadlocked.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Ahead of Youth Day on Saturday, university lecturer Anthony Butler reflects on the dismal state of South African schools 42 years after an uprising against apartheid education.
The original deadline for lodging land restitution claims was 1998. Claims could only be made for land lost after 1913 as a result of racially discriminatory laws or practices. Since then, numerous deadlines have been missed while the rules keep changing, writes Ann Bernstein.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Fund manager Coronation has sold its Steinhoff International shares for a tiny fraction of what it bought them for, abandoning any hope of the furniture retailer ever recovering.
University of Stellenbosch Business School professors trace the history of the rise and fall of the Steinhoff empire.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Power cuts start again in South Africa, now because of sabotage and intimidation by Eskom’s union members. Imagine if this happened in the telecommunications sector with national utility Telkom? 😃We’d have alternatives. Mobile phones, fibre, broadband..There’s a lesson there.... https://t.co/1DLi50SbG9— Anton Eberhard (@AntonEberhard) June 14, 2018
Very visual
Graph of the day
UBS forecasts SA’s economy will grow 1.2% in 2018, severely lagging its emerging market peers.
