EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Unions go back to work at Eskom but threaten more havoc

Load shedding returns, and Coronation abandons any hope of Steinhoff ever recovering

15 June 2018 - 12:00 Robert Laing
An Eskom worker checks power lines.
An Eskom worker checks power lines. Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

Labour unions are returning to work at Eskom on Friday, after their unprotected strike on Thursday‚ but warned that they could kick into "second gear" if wage negotiations remain deadlocked.

Load shedding returned to SA on Thursday night after striking workers sabotaged infrastructure.

Ahead of Youth Day on Saturday, university lecturer Anthony Butler reflects on the dismal state of South African schools 42 years after an uprising against apartheid education.

The original deadline for lodging land restitution claims was 1998. Claims could only be made for land lost after 1913 as a result of racially discriminatory laws or practices. Since then, numerous deadlines have been missed while the rules keep changing, writes Ann Bernstein.

Fund manager Coronation has sold its Steinhoff International shares for a tiny fraction of what it bought them for, abandoning any hope of the furniture retailer ever recovering.

University of Stellenbosch Business School professors trace the history of the rise and fall of the Steinhoff empire.

UBS forecasts SA’s economy will grow 1.2% in 2018, severely lagging its emerging market peers.

