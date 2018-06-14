WATCH: What will replace the waning Ramaphoria?

The rand is tanking and everything we thought the December ANC election had brought us seems to be lost. Is this the end of Ramaphoria?

Emerging-market currencies are feeling the heat from the Federal Reserve’s recent rate hike. But at least South African politics is no longer the reason investors are selling emerging-market assets.

Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe and her panel of journalists discuss this and other stories making headlines this week.