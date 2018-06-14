CARTOON: Unfit for office

June is expected to be an even weaker month for the rand than April
Among changes needed, administrative discretion should be narrowed and time-frames for decisions tightened, writes Peter Leon
Early retirement and voluntary retrenchment will be encouraged as thousands of jobs must go
The monarch has fallen out with ANC since Cyril Ramaphosa replaced Jacob Zuma and discussions were held over land tenure
SA’s largest stockbroker could soon be majority black-owned
VAT increase, the Reserve Bank’s more hawkish tone and a steep increase in the fuel price all take a toll on South African consumers
The PoPI act will oblige companies to report and publish any data breaches as and when they occur
The plant will form part of a larger Grand Inga hydropower complex and produce as much as 50,000MW
National women’s cricket team captain talks tough ahead of ODI decider in Canterbury
The Polo GTi is back and proudly made in SA
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.