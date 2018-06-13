Why the informal financial sector needs a framework for real inclusion

The negative characterisation is defunct and overlooks the strategic shift and realignment in business strategy that is under way in the informal savings sub-sector. Whereas in the past most savings groups were populated by the elderly and were mere burial societies and stokvels, modern savings groups have membership across all socioeconomic classes and are using pooled capital to generate profit through acquisition of assets and microlending, especially for small businesses and survivalist entrepreneurs. Despite the disregard for the traditional African financial system, recent research by African Response suggests that the informal financial sector is highly lucrative and stokvels alone receive contributions of up to R54bn annually.

Sector changes emerging from the informal savings market mirror similar developments on the Asian peninsula, in particular India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Asian informal savings groups and microlending outfits grew to be successful indigenous banks, largely due to government involvement in the form of regulation and policy reforms aimed at improving and formalising the sector. Regulatory frameworks stipulate acceptable capital-adequacy ratios, requirements for licence issuance, parameters that inform investment decisions and ethical proprietor conduct.

This intervention has led to stability and growth in the sector and real financial inclusion for the underclass, despite some instances of mission drift. The much-lauded success of the Grameen Bank and countless other domestic financial service firms stemmed from the formalisation of the informal financial market. These sector-wide successes later attracted private equity investment from marque Wall Street brands, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup. These indigenous institutions were profitable, posting return on equity averaging more than 50% at a time when Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns were closing shop.

The evolution of grassroots savings co-operatives and microfinance into leading home-grown financial services champions suggests that public policy plays a fundamental role in promoting inclusion in the financial services industry and equity for those at the bottom.

Our field research revealed the two streams of financial saving and investment are also converging in Swaziland, led by the banks. Financial service firms adopted a strategy of proximity and service to the largely rural communities, and their outreach programmes are sensitive to the local norms and culture. This marketing drives a focus largely on investing community funds and providing banking accounts to members of local communities at their place of origin.