EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: What are the odds of Vuyani Jarana winning his bet on SAA?
Medical negligence claims soar in Mpumalanga, and Gareth van Onselen draws scary parallels between political and religious zealots
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
The Mpumalanga health department faces medical negligence claims of R7.6bn — more than half its R13.3bn budget allocation for the fiscal year under way.
Requiring JSE-listed companies to release their results in a computer-readable format will hopefully make investing easier for the tech savvy.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Gareth van Onselen draws scary parallels between political and religious zealots.
Speaking of religious zealots, Banting dieters do not tolerate nonbelievers questioning their high priest.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
"By incorrectly providing an unqualified report for Steinhoff’s financial statements for 2016, Deloitte seriously failed its duties as laid down by law for auditors," according to Dutch investors’ association VEB.
South African Airways CEO Vuyani Jarana has been bold enough to accept a wager of R100,000 to charity with director of the Free Market Foundation Leon Louw, that he will be able to turn the airline into a profitable company within three years.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Economist Mike Schussler points out that Eskom employees threatening to switch off their customers’ lights already earn far more than the average South African.
The average remuneration per employee at Eskom was R789K for the year to March 17. On average they fall within the top 1% or 2% of household income. When richest 2% strike SA has a victimhood problem! Much like an owner of R260Mil upgrade says "poor pitiful me" Misplaced status— mike schussler (@mikeschussler) June 12, 2018
Very visual
Graph of the day
Stock market trading volumes drop an average of 55% when a country’s team is playing a Fifa world cup match.
Please sign in or register to comment.