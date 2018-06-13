Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: What are the odds of Vuyani Jarana winning his bet on SAA?

Medical negligence claims soar in Mpumalanga, and Gareth van Onselen draws scary parallels between political and religious zealots

13 June 2018 - 13:14 Robert Laing
Vuyani Jarana. Picture: STEPHANIE LLOYD/DAILY DISPATCH
Vuyani Jarana. Picture: STEPHANIE LLOYD/DAILY DISPATCH

The Mpumalanga health department faces medical negligence claims of R7.6bn — more than half its R13.3bn budget allocation for the fiscal year under way.

Requiring JSE-listed companies to release their results in a computer-readable format will hopefully make investing easier for the tech savvy.

Gareth van Onselen draws scary parallels between political and religious zealots.

Speaking of religious zealots, Banting dieters do not tolerate nonbelievers questioning their high priest.

"By incorrectly providing an unqualified report for Steinhoff’s financial statements for 2016, Deloitte seriously failed its duties as laid down by law for auditors," according to Dutch investors’ association VEB.

South African Airways CEO Vuyani Jarana has been bold enough to accept a wager of R100,000 to charity with director of the Free Market Foundation Leon Louw, that he will be able to turn the airline into a profitable company within three years.

Economist Mike Schussler points out that Eskom employees threatening to switch off their customers’ lights already earn far more than the average South African.

Stock market trading volumes drop an average of 55% when a country’s team is playing a Fifa world cup match.

