CARTOON: SAA's gamble

Prices could fall further, as output from the three biggest producers increases, and as Opec considers easing restrictions — though it has expressed concern about demand
The ANC is very unlikely to block, for instance, a private equity partner for SAA, but job cuts are always the bitterest pill to swallow
Irregular and unauthorised spending in the province’s health and education departments is on the rise — yet they still underspend
The special NEC wants amicable solutions in the shortest time possible
Democratic Republic of Congo’s state miner has dropped a suit to dissolve their joint venture, after reaching a deal that involves a debt conversion and Glencore paying it $150m
Spending pressures and a higher public sector wage bill could raise financing costs and stunt economic growth further
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has indicated that a summit on the final charter is planned as part of the extended consultation process
The US president fumes at ‘being taken advantage of’ and has another dig at Canada’s Justin Trudeau
Coach Santos will rely on dependable Ronaldo to win
Retired British high court judge and film maker Nick Stadlen aims to inspire youth, writes Pippa Green
