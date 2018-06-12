Opinion

CARTOON: Rocket man meets Dotard

12 June 2018 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday June 12 2018

Everything you need to know about the Trump-Kim summit but were afraid to ask

Trump wants the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantling of his nuclear weapons program. Kim is seeking a security guarantee
World
17 hours ago

Handshake on the cards as Trump and Kim prepare for summit

But US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo injects a note of caution ahead of the first meeting of US and North Korean leaders 
World
22 hours ago

Trump arrives for historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

US president and North Korean leader touch down in Singapore ahead of historic talks aimed at peace and denuclearisation
World
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: The investment case for North Korea — is there one?

The country is known to be a corporate graveyard for foreign investors, but some believe it has the potential to become he most exciting country in ...
World
1 day ago

UN expert calls for human rights front and centre in North Korean talks

The North’s political ‘gulag’ camps should be ‘on the table’ in future talks, says the UN’s special rapporteur
World
4 days ago
