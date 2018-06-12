CARTOON: Rocket man meets Dotard

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Quarterly guidance leads to an unhealthy focus on short-term profits
The Davis committee proposed a taxpayer bill of rights in its final report on tax administration, writes Amanda Visser
The portfolio committee on mineral resources will receive a briefing on the Mining Charter review, writes Natasha Marrian
'We have to make some tough decisions to save the airline,' says CEO
Obed Bapela urges Western governments and companies to increase investment as China moves fast to secure markets
Shoprite’s extended centralised distribution facilitates make it one of the most efficiently operated supply chains on the continent
The new Spanish prime minister says a humanitarian vessel with 629 migrants aboard can dock in Valencia
SA coach expects second Test to be even more intense and England to be smarter
Benefits extend beyond mental gymnastics, researchers find
