Frantz Fanon’s daughter grasps the nettle on land reform in SA

"In 1998 I was part of a team that witnessed the return of land to the Khoisan people in Namibia. I witnessed the joy of especially the elderly people, who jumped all over the dunes like children, giggling and reminiscing about the past," he told the gathering.

He said land dispossession was a global issue affecting many people in North America.

"Today in Canada there are indigenous people who, when they speak about land and their feelings and attachment to it, one is left with a clear understanding of the trauma of land displacement and dispossession. In Canada there are up to 4-million indigenous people who feel strongly about the land they believe belongs to them after their forebears were dispossessed since the era of Columbus," he said.

Fanon-Mendes-France spoke for close to two hours, and the mainly young audience was captured as she ranged from politics and economics, to land and human rights, explaining that freedom from colonialism in Africa that was not accompanied by structural reform was meaningless.

"The issues weighing heavily on the shoulders of black people on the African continent and elsewhere, especially in former colonies, are no longer defined by colonialism. What is affecting the advancement of black people is what we call coloniality," she said.

"Ordinary people are at a disadvantage when post-colonial governments on the continent cut deals with global capital, such as multinationals, to the disadvantage of their people. Many of these corporates are given tax concessions for investing in the countries. In North African countries such as in Libya, the West will provide money to build walls and fences to stop Africans from crossing the Mediterranean Sea into Europe for better opportunities. This is not only a horrible idea but is also xenophobic as these measures are only targeted at black people."

The audience shouted out a resounding "no!" when she asked whether schools in SA taught young people about the impact of apartheid on black lives. "It is the same in France. Those who suffered from colonialism and whose forebears were victims of slavery are not given a chance to tell their own stories. When you do, the system labels you anti-white or racist.

"Another level of coloniality is that of not being allowed to be human. Everywhere black people find themselves in this globalised world, they are unfairly profiled based on their phenotype and in the process treated like criminals," Fanon-Mendes-France said.