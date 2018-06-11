EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Higher electricity tariffs not viable, Hadebe says, but Eskom still asks for more
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe told Chris Barron he was trying to steer the utility away from a death spiral of relying on higher tariffs for survival, which means fewer customers and fewer sales, requiring even higher tariffs.
Despite Hadebe’s acknowledgement that South African electricity tariffs cannot continue to skyrocket, the utility is taking its regulator to court in an attempt to get the 20% price increase it requested.
The rand weakening past R13 per dollar will not only hurt South Africans wealthy enough to travel and consume imported goods, writes Lukanyo Mnyanda.
SA had been congratulating itself that it had solid policies and sound financial markets and was not Argentina, Turkey or even Brazil. Friday’s rout of the rand through R13 per dollar shattered that illusion.
Vodacom unveiled a new R17.5bn black economic empowerment deal to replace the existing YeboYethu scheme, which expires in October.
Naspers makes up 23% of the JSE’s top 40. Luxury goods company Richemont and BHP follow with weightings of 8.73% and 8.08%, respectively. The largest 10 stocks make up 66.1% of the top 40, indicating that the index is not as diversified as the investors who track it might believe.
