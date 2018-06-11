Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Higher electricity tariffs not viable, Hadebe says, but Eskom still asks for more

Lukanyo Mnyanda says the rand weakening past R13/$ will not only hurt locals wealthy enough to travel, and the top 40 index is not as diversified as investors think

11 June 2018 - 12:44 Robert Laing
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe at the power utility’s head office in Megawatt Park in Sunninghill. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe at the power utility’s head office in Megawatt Park in Sunninghill. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe told Chris Barron he was trying to steer the utility away from a death spiral of relying on higher tariffs for survival, which means fewer customers and fewer sales, requiring even higher tariffs.

Despite Hadebe’s acknowledgement that South African electricity tariffs cannot continue to skyrocket, the utility is taking its regulator to court in an attempt to get the 20% price increase it requested.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

The rand weakening past R13 per dollar will not only hurt South Africans wealthy enough to travel and consume imported goods, writes Lukanyo Mnyanda.

SA had been congratulating itself that it had solid policies and sound financial markets and was not Argentina, Turkey or even Brazil. Friday’s rout of the rand through R13 per dollar shattered that illusion.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Vodacom unveiled a new R17.5bn black economic empowerment deal to replace the existing YeboYethu scheme, which expires in October.

Naspers makes up 23% of the JSE’s top 40. Luxury goods company Richemont and BHP follow with weightings of 8.73% and 8.08%, respectively. The largest 10 stocks make up 66.1% of the top 40, indicating that the index is not as diversified as the investors who track it might believe.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very visual Graph of the day

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Dog whistles for EFF voters
Opinion / Editorials
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: SA is not drifting alone in its ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Rand a reality check for SA
Opinion / Editorials
4.
STUART THEOBALD: Pravin Gordhan gets his personal ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Land reform policy itself a stumbling block to ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.