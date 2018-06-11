CARTOON: Rudderless opposition

Bitmain Technologies is the world’s dominant producer of crypto-currency mining chips whose ascribed value depends entirely on which analyst you talk to
The currency crash is a reminder that SA’s twin deficits — on the balance of payments and public finances — still make it highly vulnerable to global market fortunes
Uber and Taxify drivers have been under violent attack, allegedly by metered taxi operators, since the app-based services gained popularity in SA
The portfolio committee on mineral resources will receive a briefing on the Mining Charter review, writes Natasha Marrian
Documents pertaining to the state-capture investigation and corruption were taken, according to a Hawks’ spokesperson
Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt talks to Business Day TV about what the manufacturing data means for the economy
In April, in a landmark deal, 800 formerly illegal miners were given licences to operate near Kimberley; they haven’t looked back
The British businessman must explain his links with Russia after a report reveals closer ties than previously disclosed
Heartbreak since 1966 triumph has doused hopes
Makhathini wins best jazz album at the South African Music Awards, writes Mpho Tshikhudo
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.