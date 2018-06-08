Opinion

CARTOON: Zuma's empty pockets

08 June 2018 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday June 8 2018
NEWS ANALYSIS: Why Jacob Zuma is not entitled to legal aid

Legal Aid SA is mandated through the Constitution to "help the poor get tax-funded legal assistance". Zuma certainly does not fall into this ...
Thint wants NPA to drop the ‘arms deal’ case against it, involving Zuma

The French company, accusing of bribing former president Jacob Zuma, has filed representations, that could cause further delay in any potential ...
Jacob Zuma expected to make do with second-string legal team

‘Without clearance, Zuma’s attorney Michael Hulley or a junior counsel will have to represent Zuma in court. It will be just an ...
KARYN MAUGHAN: Zuma puts Ramaphosa in a bind with courts

Ruling that decision-making needs to be transparent could have significant implications for the Presidency
Thursday June 7 2018
