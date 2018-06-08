A win-win project for townships and entrepreneurs

"Being on the Telkom Future Makers programme in 2017 has helped a great deal in fully understanding the business and what it’s capable of achieving," November says.

"It took over 18 months for us to start making money — to date the company has not received funding and has been bootstrapped by my salary at work — but we’re now at a stage where we have a proper business model and different revenue streams."

As a destination marketing company for the townships, DiscoverIkasi wants to be the preferred platform for people who want to find places to eat, sleep, party and play around SA. It is based in Cape Town but services the whole country and is in talks with Lesotho and Swaziland to showcase their rural experiences and tours.

"We are working on projects that will help market the townships in the best professional manner possible and working on events that we will host around the country in the next few months to help expose the township offerings to both locals and internationals," November says.

Bookings vary from 20 to 50 a month but following increased media exposure (including an interview with Shift Africa, a Nigerian television company) there’s been growing awareness of, and trust in, the brand. Equally valuable have been milestones that include winning first place at the Silicon Cape eKasi Tech Business pitching event; signing a collaboration agreement with the City of Cape Town; and sharing their story at the recent World Travel Market Africa.

"We want to present our communities in a new and fresh manner …," November says.

"We want to showcase the beautiful areas in our townships that both locals and internationals can visit without fear."

One challenge for DiscoverIkasi has been getting funding — the process can take a long time; the rate of declined applications is high; and the collateral requirements are beyond reach – but the company is getting grant funding to execute its ideas.

A bigger challenge has been getting recognition from the communities the company seeks to help. People don’t seem to believe a company started by young people in Khayelitsha can do much.

"My partner and I believe in the idea and we have been getting a lot of support from people saying that we shouldn’t give up," November says. "We’ve had to prove to the community what we can do for them in terms of bringing them customers and helping them see the bigger picture of how technology can grow their businesses. So far we’ve been doing well."

It has been inspiring for November to see people and businesses in their community getting customers through the platform. He wants to assist a wider market in the townships.