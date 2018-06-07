SA is becoming a nation of three countries — along class, not racial lines

Why does inequality matter and is it strictly racial?

The South African Reconciliation Barometer, a nationwide public opinion survey conducted by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation, shows that South Africans consistently identify inequality – the gap between rich and poor – as the greatest division in society.

In this case, the perceptions of citizens converge with the statistical reality.

A recent World Bank report entitled Overcoming Poverty and Inequality in South Africa confirmed that "inequality has increased since the end of apartheid. Richer households are almost 10 times wealthier than poor households."

For Mbeki, inequality was an inter-racial phenomenon. However, its dynamics have changed over the past two decades. Intra-racial inequality – inequality within race groups – has grown substantially, especially among black South Africans. SA remains among the most unequal countries in the world, with a Gini coefficient for income per capita at 0.68.

Statistics SA records the Gini coefficient for income per capita among black South Africans at 0.65. The income gap among black South Africans is only slightly smaller than the national income gap.

The University of Cape Town’s (UCT’s) Southern African Labour and Development Research Unit shows the share of black South Africans in the top income decile has increased from 13.87% in 1993 to 30.79% in 2008.

There has been little demographic change in the lower income deciles, and new research predicts the rich may yet get richer.

However, inequality is no longer simply a black and white issue. The richest 10%, who account for 70.9% of all wealth, is increasingly multiracial, while about half of the population is considered chronically poor, and another 27% live with the threat of poverty.

If the metaphor is extended, SA might be developing into a country of three nations — but along class, not racial lines.

In 2001, UCT professors Nicoli Nattrass and Jeremy Seekings claimed that "inequality is driven by two income gaps: between an increasingly multiracial upper class and everyone else; and between a middle class of mostly urban, industrial or white-collar workers and a marginalised class of black unemployed and rural poor".

So what hope is there of reconciling SA if the division between the rich and the poor continues to grow?

The South African Reconciliation Barometer findings consistently show that a majority of South Africans believe it is possible and desirable to create one united nation. The barometer’s data also shows that South Africans believe the country still needs to complete its reconciliation, but that it would be difficult to achieve as long as people who were disadvantaged under apartheid continue to be poor.

When asked to assess the changes that have taken place in the country since 1994, three in four South Africans said inequality was either the same or worse in 2017. The barometer’s data shows that South Africans want a united nation, but that it will have to become a more equal nation.

After his inauguration in March, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised "a new dawn". His efforts to implement a national minimum wage should minimise income inequality and boost spending power, but many South Africans are not formally employed.

Young South Africans are disproportionately unemployed, while state funding per pupil has declined and class sizes have grown. The new dawn cannot afford another generation of inequality.

In 1998, Mbeki ended his speech by quoting the African-American jazz-poet Langston Hughes, who asked: "What happens to a dream deferred?" After 20 years of increasing inequality, South Africans should be wary of his answer: "It explodes."

• Moosa is a programme intern in the research and policy programme at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.