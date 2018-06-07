Push to teach history will be costly but it deserves support

In a world where the emphasis in education is increasingly on job creation, bolstering science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) subjects and digital opportunities, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s recent focus on history is surprising and refreshing.

Last week, Motshekga released a ministerial task-team report that proposes phasing out life orientation and replacing it with history as a compulsory subject for grades 10 to 12. But can SA justify the pursuit of a "historical consciousness" when 46% of its people aged 25 to 34 are not studying, employed or in training?

Like other developing countries, SA’s economy is affected by global economic forces that demand learners are trained in Stem subjects. And there is a waning interest in history — optional in grades 10 to 12. Many schools, especially those that are poorly resourced, don’t offer it. Between 2004 and 2010, the number of pupils choosing to study history in grade 10 dropped by 22%, as the number of pupils in grade 10 increased.

But the #RhodesMustFall, #FeesMustFall, other recent student movements and the subsequent shift in the national discourse revealed the lack of critical engagement with SA’s history.

To heal, South Africans must understand SA’s history of oppression. They must reflect deeply on its effects and must not shy away from recognising the relics of apartheid and colonialism in the contemporary landscape.

However, introducing history as a compulsory subject in grades 10 to 12 may prove to be difficult. It will result in a significant increase in demand for history teachers, and pupils will have to spend an additional two hours a week at school.

It is unclear how the Department of Basic Education will ensure that there are enough teachers.

Tertiary institutions and the Department of Higher Education and Training will have to find ways to draw more students to teacher training courses and history.

As education professor Linda Chisholm pointed out, education faculties are among the most underfunded, making it unlikely that they will be able to significantly increase capacity.

History teachers are among the first to be retrenched in the education system when cost-cutting measures are implemented.

If the Department of Basic Education wants to elevate the status of history, it must be prepared to invest in it. Continuous teacher training and development is critical.