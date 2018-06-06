Various factors can change the reporting methods on wage gap
There is widespread concern globally about rising income inequality. There is a common perception that there is an unnecessary large gap between CEO-executive remuneration and general staff pay and that this gap is widening every year.
The wage gap is defined as the ratio between a company’s CEO pay and general staff pay. For example, if the CEO earns R100,000 a month and a general worker earns R10,000 a month then the wage gap is 10 – the CEO earns 10 times what the general worker earns.
Although the definition appears straightforward, there are several factors that significantly affect the reporting of the results of these measures.
There are differences in the definition of general worker pay. First, a wage gap is generally calculated in two different ways — comparing the CEO’s pay with that of the lowest-paid employee; or comparing the CEO’s salary with median general staff pay.
These reporting methods can influence the wage gap hugely as the lowest-paid worker will earn a fraction of the median of all the workers below executive level. If the lowest-paid worker earns about R8,000 a month and the median of all general staff workers is R24,000, the wage gap will be three times as high for the first reporting method and depends on one salary that may not be representative of pay in the company.
Secondly, the industry in which the wage gap is reported affects the outcome.
The mix of organisations across industries within a sample is another factor to consider. In labour intensive industries where there are a large number of lower-level employees (Paterson A band roles), it can be expected that the wage gap would be higher than in industries with a smaller number of these types of roles.
For example, the median pay of Paterson A, B and C band employees within the agriculture industry is expected to be significantly lower than that of a business consultancy or law firm, as there are typically more lower-level employees in the agriculture industry.
A much better way of reporting the wage gap would be to demonstrate a reducing gap over time, a continuous improvement in the wage gap
The consultancy’s median would be higher as there are typically fewer A band employees and more C band employees (with higher qualifications and skill sets; and therefore higher pay) among their general staff sample. Similarly, employers that outsource their cleaning and maintenance services would have fewer full time A and B band staff, which again could impact the median employee’s salary calculation.
Thirdly, the definition of CEO remuneration has to be taken into account when measuring the pay gap.
In terms of what is meant by "pay", a standardisation of what is used in the wage gap calculation is needed when doing any comparisons. Is the measure based on a guaranteed package or does it also include incentive amounts paid?
If it does include incentives, conclusions drawn from the results should also take into account that incentive payments assume that certain performance criteria are met.
Varying performance measures, incentive scheme designs and actual performance scoring outcomes would affect the results of these wage gap analyses.
CEO pay is generally made up of three components; guaranteed pay, short-term incentives (bonuses) and long term incentives (usually share-based payments). These elements of pay are usually in the order of magnitude 100: 75: 85.
So if a CEO earns R1m fixed pay his total remuneration will be about R2.6m. The net effect is that the wage gap will increase from 10 to 26 if the variable pay is included in the CEO pay (if the CEO earned R1m in guaranteed pay and the median staff guaranteed pay was R100,000).
These three factors illustrate that the wage gap could be reported at various levels depending on the salary definition used.
When wage gaps are reported the underlying assumptions may not be documented transparently since there is no single formal benchmark for the gap because different industries and operating models would have different results.
A much better way of reporting the wage gap would be to demonstrate a reducing gap over time, a continuous improvement in the wage gap.
It is important that organisations report on their wage gaps and show improvement year on year. When conducting a wage gap analysis, be cautious of simply referencing a set of results, as differences in inputs and interpretations could lead to an incorrect conclusion.
To ensure that clearly defined income inequalities within SA’s economy are reduced, it would be logical to focus on internal improvement rather than external benchmarking.
• Nel is survey manager at 21st Century.
Please sign in or register to comment.