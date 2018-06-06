Various factors can change the reporting methods on wage gap

The consultancy’s median would be higher as there are typically fewer A band employees and more C band employees (with higher qualifications and skill sets; and therefore higher pay) among their general staff sample. Similarly, employers that outsource their cleaning and maintenance services would have fewer full time A and B band staff, which again could impact the median employee’s salary calculation.

Thirdly, the definition of CEO remuneration has to be taken into account when measuring the pay gap.

In terms of what is meant by "pay", a standardisation of what is used in the wage gap calculation is needed when doing any comparisons. Is the measure based on a guaranteed package or does it also include incentive amounts paid?

If it does include incentives, conclusions drawn from the results should also take into account that incentive payments assume that certain performance criteria are met.

Varying performance measures, incentive scheme designs and actual performance scoring outcomes would affect the results of these wage gap analyses.

CEO pay is generally made up of three components; guaranteed pay, short-term incentives (bonuses) and long term incentives (usually share-based payments). These elements of pay are usually in the order of magnitude 100: 75: 85.

So if a CEO earns R1m fixed pay his total remuneration will be about R2.6m. The net effect is that the wage gap will increase from 10 to 26 if the variable pay is included in the CEO pay (if the CEO earned R1m in guaranteed pay and the median staff guaranteed pay was R100,000).

These three factors illustrate that the wage gap could be reported at various levels depending on the salary definition used.

When wage gaps are reported the underlying assumptions may not be documented transparently since there is no single formal benchmark for the gap because different industries and operating models would have different results.

A much better way of reporting the wage gap would be to demonstrate a reducing gap over time, a continuous improvement in the wage gap.

It is important that organisations report on their wage gaps and show improvement year on year. When conducting a wage gap analysis, be cautious of simply referencing a set of results, as differences in inputs and interpretations could lead to an incorrect conclusion.

To ensure that clearly defined income inequalities within SA’s economy are reduced, it would be logical to focus on internal improvement rather than external benchmarking.

• Nel is survey manager at 21st Century.