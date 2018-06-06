Opinion

CARTOON: The Blue Planet

06 June 2018 - 05:02
Almost 80% of all plastic made to date has landed up dumped

We use so much plastic that if we tied the number of plastic bags used every year together, they would wrap around the world seven times each hour
World
13 hours ago

Woolworths steps up action on plastic

Woolworths bows to mounting pressure on retailers globally to reduce the environmental damage caused by plastic
Companies
1 day ago

A Frenchman is to swim 9,000km to raise awareness of ocean pollution

Ben Lecomte will swim from Tokyo to San Francisco to highlight plastic contamination and to test levels of radioactive material from the Fukushima ...
World
16 hours ago

How recycling became a money-spinner

Hard-working collectors and middlemen are earning a living by recycling
Features
6 days ago

EU proposes ban on single-use plastics

The proposals are part of a growing global drive to rid the environment of plastic waste which has begun showing up in the food chain
World
8 days ago
