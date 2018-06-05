Opinion

LOCAL GOVERNMENT FINANCIALS

Municipal charity begins on the phone

05 June 2018 - 05:05 Johannes Wessels
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

After each of the many Springbok losses former Boks coach Allister Coetzee oversaw, he always found "much positive to build on".

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize and his deputy, Andries Nel, were like Coetzee when reacting to the auditor-general’s scathing report about financial management at local government level.

The auditor-general reported a 75% deterioration in unauthorised expenditure to R28.3bn — more than the expected income from the increase in the VAT rate.

Team Failing Clean Audit Municipalities trumped team Clean Audit Municipalities by 224–33, like the All Blacks’ 57–0 trashing of the Boks.

In Free State, Limpopo and the North West, the Failing Clean Audit Municipal Team achieved 100% control. Were it not for clean play by ZF Mgcawu and Midvaal, the Northern Cape and Gauteng would have joined the success rate of 100% failure.

Material noncompliance with key legislation reached a record at 86% of municipalities; recommendations on how to improve financial management were ignored; and persistent calls for increased sanctions for noncompliance were also ignored. Staff of the auditor-general’s office received death threats in a bid to change their findings to positive.

The larger municipalities were the most inaccessible: the metros of eThekwini, Mangaung and Msunduzi failed to answer calls within the 250-second allowance

Mkhize stressed the fact that a large percentage of audits were unqualified: "This represents a solid base for national and provincial government’s support programmes to improve financial management in municipalities". Nel said "tremendous progress" was made from 2012 to 2016 and that should be kept in mind.

Mkhize is correct that unqualified audits cannot be equated to corruption or fraud. However, it remains unauthorised, with record levels of "material noncompliance" and no adherence to the auditor-general’s recommendations to improve financial management.

Nel acknowledged that, systemically, no progress was made to institutionalise good financial governance. Picking out the positive, however, is typical Coetzee.

The outcome of the auditor-general’s report was no surprise. The Enterprise Observatory of SA tested 32 municipalities to assess how long it took them to answer their phones. A survey institution was contracted to call 17 of them in the Free State and 15 in KwaZulu-Natal on a Tuesday and Thursday between 9.30am and 11pm. If there was no answer after holding for four-and-a-half minutes, the call was ended. Each municipality was called three times and the average recorded.

The Mafube municipality in Free State’s lines were suspended as Telkom hadn’t been paid. Only three municipalities — Dannhauser, uMhlathuze and Abaqalusi in KwaZulu-Natal — managed to answer the phone on average within 10 seconds.

The larger municipalities were the most inaccessible: the metros of eThekwini, Mangaung and Msunduzi failed to answer calls within the 250-second allowance. Calling Mafube was not a waste time or hope: a robot voice said immediately that the service was suspended. But the metros left callers hanging on in vain, hoping for an intelligent response.

As John Cleese said in his award-winning performance as Brian Stimpson in Clockwise: "It’s not the despair, Laura. I can take the despair. It’s the hope I can’t stand."

Answering the phone appears to be an extremely problematic and challenging task at municipal level. One can therefore imagine how life-threatening compliance with financial laws and regulations could be for officials.

Municipalities are tasked with local economic development. A key strategy is supposedly "improving good governance, service delivery and public and private market confidence in municipalities". The auditor-general’s report torpedoes any pretence of progress or achievement.

The slow answering of phones — or failure to do so — proves municipalities are not accessible.

• Wessels is director of The Enterprise Observatory of SA.

AYABONGA CAWE: Without sharp service delivery and billing, councils still ill-fated

Municipalities have leverage to ensure a steady income stream. Here’s how
Opinion
1 day ago

Joburg is running out of time to avert a takeover

The DA’s failure to pass a budget for SA’s economic powerhouse may lead to administration
National
1 day ago

ANDILE KHUMALO: Lack of teeth means financial crime pays

The mastermind of the looting, J Arthur Brown, a crook who clearly didn't like his first name, was found guilty of fraud.
Opinion
2 days ago

Key numbers of local government audit outcomes for 2016/17

Thirteen percent of municipalities received clean audits, down from 20% in the previous year
News & Fox
3 days ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The unfathomable depth of SA’s bankruptcy

We can sort of just digest those individual numbers, but if we were to consolidate them all, we would have an instantaneous and collective heart ...
Opinion
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
DStv set to go the way of the dinosaurs
Opinion
2.
Eskom has no option but to shed its bloated staff ...
Opinion
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Arduous rescue plans ahead for ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Let’s call cash-in-transit heists what they are: ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Investec’s mea culpa
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.