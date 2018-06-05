FRANK CHIKANE: Koreans are powerless to pursue peace

With threats of "fire and fury" and "an enveloping fire", bringing the horror of nuclear war closer to reality again, the World Council of Churches (WCC) commission of the churches on international affairs decided to hold its meeting in South Korea so it could interact with church leadership and concerned organisations about the crisis in the Korean Peninsula.

This is the core of our mission. Over the years, we have held our meetings in troubled areas such as Palestine, Israel, Iraq, the largest refugee camp of Syrians in Jordan, Burundi, Ethiopia and Colombia. This is the only way we can be part of the solution, including being in solidarity with those who are victims.

The messages we received from South Korea were clear: they did not want war again on the Korean Peninsula after the horror of the 1950-53 war. Having witnessed the devastation of an atomic bomb in Japan, they were dead against any form of nuclear war on the peninsula. They were against any threats of war against North Korea or the imposition of sanctions against their neighbour to the north, as these only exacerbated the situation and increased risk levels. They wanted peace for the whole of the peninsula. Ultimately, they wanted reunification with North Korea.

What was painful was that they knew what the solutions were, but had no right or powers to pursue them. Their benefactors were presenting themselves as though they knew what South Koreans wanted when in fact it was a reflection of their own interests.