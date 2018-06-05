Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The EFF points fingers at Treasury, but the PIC might point back

The problem with Jeff Radebe’s assurances about no Russian nuclear power stations is that they come from, well, Jeff Radebe

05 June 2018 - 12:18 Robert Laing
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: THE TIMES
Tax day is now October 31, chopping three weeks off the time salaried employees have to fill in their forms.

McKinsey should repay R1bn to the state and not Eskom, according to the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

That the EFF is now accusing Treasury officials of corruption suspiciously coincides with a re-examination of dodgy Public Investment Corporation (PIC) deals the EFF supported, writes Carol Paton.

Tom Eaton points out that a problem with the assurance from our energy minister that SA has not made any secret deals to buy Russian nuclear power stations, is that it comes from Jeff Radebe.

Investec’s apology to Tongaat Hulett CEO Peter Staude for an unflattering report from one of its employees is a reminder that honesty is often a career-limiting policy for stockbroking analysts.

Auditor rotation, flawed remuneration policies and director independence continue to be the corporate governance issues most likely to incur the ire of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which voted against 11.5% of the resolutions put to it at shareholder meetings held during the nine months to end-December 2017.

