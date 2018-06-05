EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The EFF points fingers at Treasury, but the PIC might point back
The problem with Jeff Radebe’s assurances about no Russian nuclear power stations is that they come from, well, Jeff Radebe
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Tax day is now October 31, chopping three weeks off the time salaried employees have to fill in their forms.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
That the EFF is now accusing Treasury officials of corruption suspiciously coincides with a re-examination of dodgy Public Investment Corporation (PIC) deals the EFF supported, writes Carol Paton.
Tom Eaton points out that a problem with the assurance from our energy minister that SA has not made any secret deals to buy Russian nuclear power stations, is that it comes from Jeff Radebe.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Investec’s apology to Tongaat Hulett CEO Peter Staude for an unflattering report from one of its employees is a reminder that honesty is often a career-limiting policy for stockbroking analysts.
Auditor rotation, flawed remuneration policies and director independence continue to be the corporate governance issues most likely to incur the ire of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which voted against 11.5% of the resolutions put to it at shareholder meetings held during the nine months to end-December 2017.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Top 2 South African comedians that made it internationally:— Dr Mandisi (@Mandac5) June 3, 2018
Trevor Noah
Bafana Bafana
Very Visual
Graph of the day
About eight million tonnes of plastic waste are dumped into the world's oceans every year, with more than half coming from five Asian countries https://t.co/o9G078kOqe pic.twitter.com/3u2Ut2UsJb— AFPgraphics (@AFPgraphics) June 5, 2018
