CARTOON: Hadebe's Eskom dilemma

05 June 2018 - 05:06 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday June 5 2018

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Arduous rescue plans ahead for Eskom and Cyril Ramaphosa

The power utility is still far from being out of the woods — a good reason for existing and potential lenders to remain cautious
1 day ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Wind of change blows through Eskom

Megawatt Park now not only looks clean but it also feels clean. The stench of corruption is largely gone
5 days ago

Lights on at Eskom as funding gap narrows to R58bn

The power utility raises more than R13bn, while  forensic investigations into alleged corruption continue
5 days ago

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: Pravin Gordhan's Gornado shakes up public enterprises

In his own words, Pravin Gordhan sees his work as the 'recapture' of state-owned companies 
9 days ago

Business leaders see light in Eskom’s new chief

Business organisations welcome the appointment of Phakamani Hadebe as group CEO of the power utility
11 days ago
Monday June 4 2018

