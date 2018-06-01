Opinion

CARTOON: Matjila's state capture decoy

01 June 2018 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday June 1 2018
Friday June 1 2018

Is Dan Matjila’s time at the PIC running out?

A number of questionable investments made by the PIC during the last year of the Zuma government has brought the state investment company and its CEO ...
Features
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: Support for Matjila is cracking amid alarm over range of powers

The mood has clearly shifted and explanations will find a far more sceptical audience
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: PIC’s powers under scrutiny

On the issues of disclosure and the integrity of the PIC CE and its board, it is all eyes on Nhlanhla Nene
Opinion
1 day ago
Thursday May 31 2018
Thursday May 31 2018

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Jacob Zuma knocks on people’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ROB ROSE: A bitter feud is brewing at Steinhoff
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
EDITORIAL: The real problem with the NPA
Opinion / Editorials
4.
DStv set to go the way of the dinosaurs
Opinion
5.
Let’s call cash-in-transit heists what they are: ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.