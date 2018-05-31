WATCH: An embattled Dan Matjila faces uncertain future

Peter Bruce and a panel of editors take a look at the big stories making the news in this week’s edition of Editing Allowed.

Dan Matjila, the CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), seems to be in more trouble than ever. The PIC runs the government pension fund of about R2-trillion — the biggest investor on the JSE. The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has written to Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene demanding the immediate suspension of Matjila.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has two big things to deal with since he was elected leader of the ANC in December. One is land reform and the other is the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank. Bruce and his panel take a more in-depth look at what this will mean for Ramaphosa’s administration and how much damage could be done in the process.