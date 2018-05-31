Let’s call cash-in-transit heists what they are: a crime against the state
Two weeks ago, a video of a dramatic cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg went viral on social media. South Africans watched in horror as a group of robbers executed a military-style operation targeting two cash vans within 100m of each other in a metropolitan area.
They saw the cash vans being rigged with explosives and blown up to the sound of heavy gunfire. It was an extraordinary display of brazen, wanton criminality, the latest mutation of a rampant crime virus that has infected the heart of our towns and cities.
It is time to acknowledge cash-in-transit crime for what it is: a crime against the economy. In my book, Heist! SA’s Cash-in-transit Epidemic Uncovered, I analyse 10 heists perpetrated during a period of 21 years: from brazen highway attacks on cash vehicles to audacious robberies at cash processing centres and airports.
It is a microscopic snapshot of the thousands of cash-in-transit robberies perpetrated during this time, yet in these 10 heists alone criminals took a staggering R465m, of which only about R33m was recovered.
Two cash-in-transit vehicles were bombed during a heist in Boksburg‚ Ekurhuleni‚ on May 17 2018.
If we subtract the R14m that was subsequently restolen from a police vault, the recovery rate drops even further. Even more astounding is the fact that almost all of these heists went to trial and people were convicted and sent to prison.
Most cash-in-transit cases never make it to the arrest stage, let alone court; as a result, in the majority of cash-in-transit incidents not a single cent is found.
One of the astonishing realities of cash-in-transit crime is that the bulk of the stolen money vanishes down the dark hole of SA’s criminal economy.
The South African economy still runs on cash; it is the life force of the financial system. In 2017 about R136bn in cash was circulated through the economy. Over the past weeks there has been much pontification about how we should reduce our dependency on cash by "going electronic" or using mobile payment technologies. There has also been a lot of pie-in-the-sky prattling about using cryptocurrencies.
While it makes for good conversation, it’s a pointless one for now. In SA, 60% of the adult population is still unbanked and more than 80% of all financial transactions still rely on cash. Cash is the lifeblood of the economy, and cash-handling companies are the arteries that keep the cash flowing.
Every bank note that changes hands will be handled multiple times by the cash management companies that move SA’s money around — from the Reserve Bank to banks and cash centres, from where it is transferred to ATMs, bank branches, retailers, pension payout points and back again.
The onslaught on these companies is an onslaught on the economy. We must start seeing cash-in-transit crime for what it is: a crime against the state.
Let’s talk about what we can do. Our crime problem is a gun problem. Without the deluge of illegal guns, the general nature of crime in SA would be completely different and cash-in- transit robbery most certainly would not have been able to mutate into the monster crime virus it has become.
Cash-in-transit criminals need guns, specifically automatic and semi-automatic weapons. Without a ready supply, cash-in-transit crime would be cut off at its source, but in SA there is a vast illegal pipeline servicing the criminal underworld. Guns stolen from civilians during robberies and carjackings, from police armouries and army bases, and from guards during cross-pavement robberies and heists, all flow into this river of guns, from which violent criminals can pick and choose.
Interviews done with incarcerated criminals reveal that their first choice is the AK-47 because according to them it is reliable and "instills fear". The South African R4 and R5 rifles are used because they are easy to obtain.
According to organised crime expert Jennifer Irish-Qhobosheane, many of the AK-47s in circulation in SA come from large stockpiles of weapons that became available in Mozambique after its civil war, which were — and still are — bartered or sold to SA’s criminal networks.
In 2013, Interpol reported that about 1.5-million AK-47s and handguns were distributed to the civilian population during the course of the war in Mozambique and that few of these were returned.
There are smuggling routes into SA in addition to Mozambique. Guns also enter via Zimbabwe and Angola. The Cameron commission of 1995, established by then president Nelson Mandela to investigate irregular arms deals, found that "almost 40,000 AK-47s were purchased by the Nationalist government from Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia, Hungary and China between 1976 and 1986" and given to Unita in Angola. At the end of the war there was no effective disarmament and almost all of these weapons have ended up on the black market.
Finding a way to interrupt the easy access to weapons is a critical part of starving cash-in-transit syndicates of their most basic tool, although this is a battle we might already have lost.
The bombing of cash vans to access the onboard vaults is another example of how the cash-in-transit crime virus has managed to adapt to changing circumstances.
Just 18 months ago the use of explosives for on-road vehicle attacks was the exception rather than the norm. Now, it is almost par for the course.
This virulent new strain of on-road attacks is the stuff of nightmares for cash-in-transit companies because not even the most sophisticated of the new-generation armoured vehicles can withstand being bombed.
It is believed that the explosives — and the expertise to use them — come from the mines around Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the North West. Once again, cutting off this pipeline is critical if we are to take on cash-in-transit crime in any meaningful way.
There is, however, another less spoken about mutation of the cash-in-transit crime virus. While big-value, cash-centre heists and daring highway robberies have captured the headlines, the really worrying change in the nature of cash-in-transit crime is altogether more pedestrian: the massive surge in cross-pavement robberies, which now account for almost 50% of all cash-in-transit crime.
The majority of incidents now involve hitting guards when they are at their most vulnerable: when they leave the relative safety of their cash vans to deliver or fetch cash. Once mainly concentrated in the cities, the cross-pavement plague has spread to every corner of SA: small towns, roadside garages, suburban malls and rural supermarkets and shops.
A situation where armed guards are pitted against armed robbers in close combat is a recipe for bloodshed. Just this week a schoolchild was shot in the crossfire of a cross-pavement attack in KwaZulu-Natal.
The statistics paint a grim picture for security officers too. Fatalities in cash-in-transit-robberies increased by almost 70% in 2017 and the most lethal of these are not vehicle-on-road attacks but the far less spoken about cross-pavement plague.
• Burgess is a journalist, communications specialist and author.
Please sign in or register to comment.