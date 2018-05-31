TRADE POLICY
Global protectionist stance could present opportunities for SA
Events such as a looming Brexit have thrown global trade policy into turmoil. Unwarranted shifts in monetary policy, developments in financial markets and geopolitical tensions could all jeopardise global economic growth — and by extension trade — in the near term. Another risk is that antiglobalisation sentiment will lead to more restrictive trade policies, threatening trade prospects in the long term as well.
It is in this context that South African firms need to understand the implications of a more complex global trade policy landscape and identify possible opportunities as protectionism in key export markets bites.
More than 60% of 6,000 survey respondents in HSBC’s new research report, Navigator: Now, next and how for business, think governments are growing increasingly protective of their domestic businesses. The feeling is most prevalent in emerging markets (68%), perhaps because the backlash against trade liberalisation has occurred in their most critical developed-country export markets. Respondents say protectionism’s main effect is to increase the cost of doing international business.
The World Trade Organisation (WTO) reports that its members are putting fewer trade-restrictive measures in place than in previous years. In fact, trade-facilitating measures have lately outnumbered trade-restrictive measures among WTO members, and covered more than twice as much trade in value terms as restrictive policies did.
Meaningful progress towards liberalisation would, of course, accelerate cross-border commerce, while protectionism presents perhaps the single biggest risk to the long-term outlook for trade flows and the global economy. Much empirical evidence links trade openness to higher productivity and better living standards.
The coming year could be pivotal for trade policy globally. Several initiatives are in advanced negotiations. Notably, the Agreement on the African Continental Free Trade Area will be the biggest in the world in terms of the countries involved. The pact will result in no, or lower, tariffs levied on exports and imports between most countries on the continent. SA is likely to be one of the biggest beneficiaries.
Such strengthening of regional ties is influencing where businesses see future growth. The report shows that the majority of firms are looking to regional partners to develop trade opportunities, with almost three quarters (74%) of overseas trade in Europe and Asia-Pacific being conducted within their "home" region. This trend is set to continue, with regional ties being prioritised in firms’ expansion plans for the next three to five years. Supply chains are also shortening as more multinationals establish regional production centres to reduce risk and improve flexibility in meeting demand.
World trade is expected to grow faster than global GDP over the coming decade as globalisation makes a comeback. Projections show the value of global goods exports expanding by about 6% a year in the decade to 2030, while growth in services will be close to 7% a year, based on current or confirmed trade policies.
Indeed, firms are focused on growth, with 77% of businesses optimistic about their international business prospects, and expect the volume of trade to increase over the next 12 months. Reasons for this confidence include an increase in demand for their products (33%), favourable economic conditions (31%) and the greater use of technology (22%) in driving growth.
Over the longer term, an ongoing structural shift in the pattern of globalisation can be expected, with trade increasingly shifting towards Asia and leading emerging markets in other regions, and flows of services outpacing growth in traded goods.
In the decade to 2030, machinery and transport equipment will contribute most to the growth in trade, reflecting cross-border supply chains and strong demand for consumer and capital goods from emerging markets. Trade in raw materials and mineral fuels, meanwhile, should get a boost from higher commodity prices.
In the new global trade system, emerging markets will have much to do with prospects for global trade in the long term. Strong fundamentals in these countries, including favourable demographics and steadily rising incomes, point to economic growth for many years to come.
Despite promising initiatives, uncertainty regarding trade policy has rarely been more acute, and significant risks remain that antiglobalisation sentiment could bring a resurgence of protectionist measures. By taking time to understand the emerging drivers and impediments to trade, business leaders in SA can identify the risks and opportunities of this rapidly evolving world trade system, and make informed decisions for future growth.
• Stadler is CEO of HSBC SA.
