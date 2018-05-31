Global protectionist stance could present opportunities for SA

The coming year could be pivotal for trade policy globally. Several initiatives are in advanced negotiations. Notably, the Agreement on the African Continental Free Trade Area will be the biggest in the world in terms of the countries involved. The pact will result in no, or lower, tariffs levied on exports and imports between most countries on the continent. SA is likely to be one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Such strengthening of regional ties is influencing where businesses see future growth. The report shows that the majority of firms are looking to regional partners to develop trade opportunities, with almost three quarters (74%) of overseas trade in Europe and Asia-Pacific being conducted within their "home" region. This trend is set to continue, with regional ties being prioritised in firms’ expansion plans for the next three to five years. Supply chains are also shortening as more multinationals establish regional production centres to reduce risk and improve flexibility in meeting demand.

World trade is expected to grow faster than global GDP over the coming decade as globalisation makes a comeback. Projections show the value of global goods exports expanding by about 6% a year in the decade to 2030, while growth in services will be close to 7% a year, based on current or confirmed trade policies.

Indeed, firms are focused on growth, with 77% of businesses optimistic about their international business prospects, and expect the volume of trade to increase over the next 12 months. Reasons for this confidence include an increase in demand for their products (33%), favourable economic conditions (31%) and the greater use of technology (22%) in driving growth.

Over the longer term, an ongoing structural shift in the pattern of globalisation can be expected, with trade increasingly shifting towards Asia and leading emerging markets in other regions, and flows of services outpacing growth in traded goods.

In the decade to 2030, machinery and transport equipment will contribute most to the growth in trade, reflecting cross-border supply chains and strong demand for consumer and capital goods from emerging markets. Trade in raw materials and mineral fuels, meanwhile, should get a boost from higher commodity prices.

In the new global trade system, emerging markets will have much to do with prospects for global trade in the long term. Strong fundamentals in these countries, including favourable demographics and steadily rising incomes, point to economic growth for many years to come.

Despite promising initiatives, uncertainty regarding trade policy has rarely been more acute, and significant risks remain that antiglobalisation sentiment could bring a resurgence of protectionist measures. By taking time to understand the emerging drivers and impediments to trade, business leaders in SA can identify the risks and opportunities of this rapidly evolving world trade system, and make informed decisions for future growth.

• Stadler is CEO of HSBC SA.