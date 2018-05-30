How illicit tobacco trade undercuts effort to curb smoking

This large decrease is a cause for concern. Although there has been a long-term decrease in cigarette consumption in SA, such a rapid decrease in the past two years cannot be explained by changes in people’s smoking patterns alone. Instead, it points to a significant increase in the illicit cigarette market.

The Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa (Tisa) has been arguing for many years that the illicit trade in cigarettes is high and increasing. While there was a spike in illicit trade in 2010, the evidence gathered suggests that the illicit market did not grow significantly from 2010 to 2015. But there has been a dramatic change since 2015.

Surveys in informal settlements indicate the illicit market is thriving there. In many places, cigarettes sell at 50c each, or R10 a pack. As the excise tax per pack is R15.52, it seems clear this is not being paid.

In the past, Tisa, which represents the large multinational companies, argued that small operators in the market were driving the illicit market. In 2010, when about 10% of the legal market was lost to the illicit market, Tisa and the multinationals complained and launched a well-orchestrated campaign to warn the public against illicit cigarettes. Surprisingly, over the past two years when the legal market decreased by 20%, the response from Tisa and the multinationals was subdued.

Since 2010 the average price of cigarettes sold at retail outlets has increased in line with inflation. However, from 1993 to 2010, the retail price increased substantially more than the inflation rate. The tobacco industry, which consisted almost exclusively of the multinationals at the time, saw that the government was rapidly increasing the excise tax.

These sharp increases were part of the government’s policy to reduce tobacco consumption. So the tobacco industry increased the retail price of cigarettes by much more than the increase in the excise tax. They sold fewer cigarettes, but made much more profit on each cigarette sold.

Every year since 1993 the government increased the excise tax and every year the tobacco industry increased the retail price by more than the increase in the tax.

Despite selling about 30% fewer cigarettes in 2010 than in the early 1990s, the turnover (net of excise taxes and valued-added tax) was substantially higher than in the early 1990s, even after the effect of inflation is removed.