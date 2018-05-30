Consumer-led upswing needs investment to become self-sustaining
Public sector is not in a position to start spending so private sector needs to rise to challenge, writes Ettienne le Roux
The sluggish business cycle is finally showing sure signs of having bottomed out. After two successive years of near stagnation, growth accelerated from 0.6% in 2016 to a year-on-year rate of 2% in the fourth quarter of 2017.
However, the upswing is unbalanced. Essentially, the recent expansion in GDP has come from one source, consumer spending.
The revival in consumption itself is not surprising, benefiting as it has from the rand-induced fall in inflation, declining interest rates and strong wage inflation, a combination of factors that has clearly outweighed the income-draining effect of consumers’ rising tax burden.
Yet history is clear: if a consumer-led upswing is not complemented by more investment soon, it cannot become self-sustaining.
By boosting the country’s production capacity, a dose of investment will not only give the economic recovery further thrust but feed back into added support for consumer spending through increased job creation and higher disposable income.
Once such a virtuous cycle takes hold, other benefits follow. One of these is a rise in tax revenue, which results in a smaller budget deficit.
A lower funding requirement will come in handy as global liquidity conditions threaten to tighten further if the US dollar, in tandem with Treasury yields, continues to climb. In fact, as the latest Institute of International Finance statistics show, portfolio debt flows to emerging markets have already come under downward pressure.
So, with all this said, where is the investment kicker going to come from?
Given the precarious financial position of the government and state-owned corporations (SOCs), seemingly not from them, or at least not soon.
To stop Moody’s Investor Service from becoming the last rating agency to also downgrade SA to subinvestment grade, the finance minister took steps in February to stabilise the state’s debt load. This meant tax rates had to go up and spending, including capital expenditure (capex), had to be cut.
The planned cutbacks, involving all tiers of government (including public entities) are striking: relative to Treasury’s estimates in February 2017, capex budgets for the next two years have been slashed by R45bn. This number more than doubles when the budgeted cuts in infrastructure spending of SOCs are included.
The daunting prospect of years of fiscal restraint and struggle to solve deep-rooted institutional problems means we are left with the private sector to fill the investment void.
The good news is that companies are well placed to respond. One reason is their improved balance sheets. Another is the high likelihood of firms retooling.
During tough economic times companies understandably go on a credit diet.
The past few years, made worse by political instability and heightened policy uncertainty, have been no exception. In addition to their reduced appetite for loans, many businesses have used this time to refocus on streamlining operations and cutting costs.
The point is that with debt levels under control, costs having been managed down and revenues improving — helped along by the current economic upturn — companies have the financial capacity to invest in projects that in recent years had been postponed or simply called off altogether.
It is also true that for years investment has not kept pace with the rate fixed assets have been depreciating. The replacement of worn-out plant and machinery is therefore overdue in many sectors.
This is particularly so in cases where companies have lost market share; where firms have fallen behind the technology curve; and/or where businesses operate in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and construction, which have witnessed an outright decline in their capital stock.
If operating surpluses continue to grow, as they should, it is quite possible that many companies will grab the opportunity and retool. As much machinery and equipment is imported, the fact that the rand is notably stronger than two years ago might just be that extra motivation to do so.
Expecting the current economic upswing to become more broad-based is not just wishful thinking.
After the deep contractions of 2015 and 2016, real private sector fixed investment already increased by about 1.5% in 2017, before the most recent politically inspired boost to sentiment (and the agreement struck between the government and independent power producers to complete the final round of renewable energy projects).
Encouraging, too, is the latest RMB-BER Business Confidence Survey, which shows a notable rise in investment intentions, arguably the best sign yet that corporate SA, with its improved financial ability to invest, is now also becoming more willing to act on the president’s call to ramp up investment.
However, none of this should stop the public sector from doing its utmost to fix its finances. Historically, constraints of poor management, insufficient checks and balances and the like have prevented a proper fixed investment response when the economy needed it the most.
If left unchecked, the public sector will continue to act as a drag on GDP growth. The same applies to the dawdling and debilitating debates over mining and land reform.
Were the resulting uncertainty out of the picture, the investment kicker from the private sector would be stronger and economic growth that much higher.
• Le Roux is chief economist at Rand Merchant Bank.
