Consumer-led upswing needs investment to become self-sustaining

A lower funding requirement will come in handy as global liquidity conditions threaten to tighten further if the US dollar, in tandem with Treasury yields, continues to climb. In fact, as the latest Institute of International Finance statistics show, portfolio debt flows to emerging markets have already come under downward pressure.

So, with all this said, where is the investment kicker going to come from?

Given the precarious financial position of the government and state-owned corporations (SOCs), seemingly not from them, or at least not soon.

To stop Moody’s Investor Service from becoming the last rating agency to also downgrade SA to subinvestment grade, the finance minister took steps in February to stabilise the state’s debt load. This meant tax rates had to go up and spending, including capital expenditure (capex), had to be cut.

The planned cutbacks, involving all tiers of government (including public entities) are striking: relative to Treasury’s estimates in February 2017, capex budgets for the next two years have been slashed by R45bn. This number more than doubles when the budgeted cuts in infrastructure spending of SOCs are included.

The daunting prospect of years of fiscal restraint and struggle to solve deep-rooted institutional problems means we are left with the private sector to fill the investment void.

The good news is that companies are well placed to respond. One reason is their improved balance sheets. Another is the high likelihood of firms retooling.

During tough economic times companies understandably go on a credit diet.

The past few years, made worse by political instability and heightened policy uncertainty, have been no exception. In addition to their reduced appetite for loans, many businesses have used this time to refocus on streamlining operations and cutting costs.

The point is that with debt levels under control, costs having been managed down and revenues improving — helped along by the current economic upturn — companies have the financial capacity to invest in projects that in recent years had been postponed or simply called off altogether.