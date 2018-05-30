CARTOON: Zuma, all along

But a strong dollar is keeping a lid on the metal’s gains, and the rest of the precious metals complex — silver, platinum and palladium — are all trading lower
He was an inappropriate choice as guardian of the fiscus but even Malusi Gigaba deserves his due
An internal report shows unanswered questions after claims that CEO routed funds to ‘girlfriend’
The struggle over provincial conferences reflects the continued battle for dominance in the ANC
South African landlords have let most of the space vacated by the defunct department store, and Liberty and L2D are in talks with Edcon, which is ‘rationalising’ its leases
Petrol inflation was reported at 9% in April, and May’s number would be similar
A trade directive provides local steel mills with greater access to scrap metal through a price preference system that favours the local industry
The ‘radicalised lone wolf’ out on a two-day prison pass kills two policewomen and a bystander in Liege
Percy Tau’s sensational season with champions Mamelodi Sundowns is acknowledged
The award-winning artist is inspired by travelling, hearing other people’s stories and exploring museums and galleries, writes Eugene Yiga
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.