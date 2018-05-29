Ethiopia has more in common with China than its fast-growing economy

Will Ethiopia become "the China of Africa"? The question often comes up in an economic context: Ethiopia’s growth rate is expected to be 8.5% this year, topping China’s projected 6.5%. Over the past decade, Ethiopia has averaged about 10% growth.

Behind those flashy numbers, however, is an undervalued common feature: both countries feel secure about their pasts and have a definite vision for their futures. Both countries believe that they are destined to be great.

Consider China first. The nation-state, as we know it today, has existed for several thousand years with some form of basic continuity. Most Chinese identify with the historical kingdoms and dynasties they study in school, and the tomb of Confucius in Qufu is a leading tourist attraction. Visitors go there to pay homage to a founder of the China they know.

This early history meant China was well positioned to quickly build a modern and effective nation-state, once the introduction of post-Mao reforms boosted gross domestic product.

That led to rapid gains in infrastructure and education, and paved the way for China to become one of the world’s two biggest economies. Along the way, the Chinese held to a strong vision that it deserved to be a great nation once again.

My visit to Ethiopia keeps reminding me of this basic picture. Ethiopia also had a relatively mature nation-state quite early, with the Aksumite Kingdom dating from the first century AD. Subsequent regimes, through medieval times and beyond, exercised a fair amount of power. Most important, today’s Ethiopians see their country as a direct extension of these earlier political units. Some influential Ethiopians will claim to trace their lineage all the way to King Solomon of biblical times.