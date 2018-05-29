CARTOON: Moon's nuclear summit

But the metal remains under pressure from a stronger dollar, and renewed hope for a US-North Korean summit
Former president and his wife, Graca Machel, championed cause through Unicef even after stepping down
Protests so far this year are up 73% on last year, with 34 different conflict areas identified, and many protests turning violent
The three names put forward have fallen out with former premier Supra Mahumapelo
Alibaba Health Information Technology announced a deal with its parent 12 days after the stock turned into a world beater for no apparent reason
S&P director of sovereign ratings Ravi Bhatia talks to Business Day TV about the agency’s rating decision
The automotive industry accounts for about 7% of GDP with BMW, VW and Nissan all putting money into the country — but the government’s plans may be over-ambitious
President Michel Temer relented on demands for a diesel price cut, but now non-truckers have taken to the streets, demanding the fall of his government
South African football will continue to flounder in mediocrity while the faces at the top remain the same, writes Luke Alfred
Samro spent more than R10m on its bid to enter mechanical rights administration
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
