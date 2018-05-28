Secret of successful land reform: don't rely on the state

It is unfortunate that this intended approach was constrained by land-acquisition grants being too small — leading to group farming — and was delayed by over-bureaucratised approaches to comply with public finance rules. At the same time, post-settlement support arrived too late due to poor co-ordination between provincial land reform and agricultural departments. The end result was many failed projects.

The land-reform beneficiaries were in a way set up to fail, which necessitated the introduction of the recapitalisation and development programme (RADP) to recapitalise poorly performing land reform projects.

The critique against the market-assisted approach as well as concern about the slow progress towards the land-reform targets prompted a shift away from the system of grant-based purchase by individuals or groups altogether and towards state purchase of land through the proactive land acquisition strategy (Plas). In this programme, introduced in 2006, the government takes ownership and government officials decide on the beneficiaries who will become tenants. Farmers wanting to buy the land from the state were never given the opportunity to do so and now farm with short-term rental contracts, making access to finance and other business contracts very difficult, if not impossible. Farmers on these rental farms were not given the option of full title deed, frustrating the real empowerment of black commercial farmers.

Policy design is largely to blame for the perception that progress on land reform has been slow, but how slow has it actually been since 1994? The department’s statistics on land reform, and especially on how much farm land the state already owns, allow for estimates at best.

First, it is important to understand the total land size in SA, and as the table shows there was 82.5-million hectares of farmland under freehold tenure in 1993. Since 1994, a total of 4.1-million hectares of farmland has been lost to urban development, mining and other nonagricultural uses, reducing the area of freehold farmland to 78.4-million hectares.

Of this a total of 8,356,124ha, or 10,7%, was allocated to beneficiaries via the redistribution or restitution programmes since 1994. We estimate through our own research and analysis of deed transfers that black farmers acquired an additional 1.2-million hectares (1,5%) privately, without the support of the government programmes. Due to the suspension of the land redistribution for agricultural development and settlement land acquisition grant programmes in 2006 very little redistribution to individual owners happened, while the state has acquired and still owns a total of 2.2-million hectares, or 2.8%, of farmland instead. Many communities elected to receive financial compensation as part of the restitution process. To date, this accounts for a total of 2,920,385ha (3.7%).

If we compare the redistribution and restitution numbers released by then land reform minister Gugile Nkwinti in February 2017 and the numbers provided by the department in May 2018, the slow progress is clearly evident. Only 10,800ha was redistributed to beneficiaries for the full 2017-18 year, while only 105,000 hectares was returned to communities and beneficiaries under the restitution programme.

The redistribution of farmland has in effect come to a halt, with the only action happening being land purchases by the state through the Plas programme. This supports the argument that when the state acquires land it is unlikely to redistribute the title deed to beneficiaries.

Another aspect that is completely missing from our land-reform programme is that of tenure reform in the former homeland areas. This is an important omission, even though it is something the Constitution demands of the state.

Overall, the state’s failure to effectively redistribute the land acquired has been one of the key factors contributing to the view that land reform has been slow. This is leading to growing frustration and has led to calls for "expropriation without compensation" to speed up the process.

Given the above, it is doubtful whether this on its own would have much effect. It is clear that the process so far has not appropriately taken into account major lessons from the past, which should serve as guiding principles for a more robust land reform process in future.

• Sihlobo is head of agribusiness research at Agbiz, and Kirsten the director of the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University.