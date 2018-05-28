SA is back: confidence breathes new life into growth, jobs and economy

This confidence is resuscitating growth, jobs, and general business activity. Companies that for the last half of 2017 were sitting on their hands (and hence piles of cash), refusing to commit, are suddenly investing. Similarly, South Africans are investing again, having also been sitting on cash for a while.

What is interesting, though, and so typical of our national psyche, is that investor appetite for offshore investment has as usual declined at exactly the same speed as the mood has recovered. As always, offshore investment tends to be emotionally driven. When SA is in trouble, investors want out at whatever the cost, and when SA is flying, nobody is interested.

Yes, SA is looking good. Economically and politically we’re improving by the day and the rand is strong.

However, we must always remember that the fortunes of our economy, and indeed the rand, are often far more influenced by global events and the impact they have on emerging markets, than on what the mood is back home.

Global risks certainly remain, despite "the beloved leader" sitting down at a table with South Korea for the first time, and maybe even soon with US President Donald Trump. There’s a tariff war going on, which could easily escalate and potentially even push the global economy into recession. The oil price is rising, stoking fears of inflation, which would drive US interest rates higher than expected.

All of the above are quite possible, and in some cases even likely. It would spook investors, leading to a risk-off environment and result in billions of dollars being pulled back home out of emerging markets, leaving a trail of emerging market economic and currency decline in their wake.

Flows into emerging market bond funds in 2017 were at three-year highs, despite that the economic quality of emerging markets, according to rating agencies, was at its lowest level since 2010.

A reversal in the current strongly positive emerging market sentiment is therefore not only possible, but likely.

Given that South African investors desperately tried to move as much as they could offshore in the final quarter of 2017, with the US dollar now 15% cheaper than it was then, now could be a better time to consider buying. We believe this represents a good opportunity.

• Gardiner is Investec Asset Management director.