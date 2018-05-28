CARTOON: Last outpost

An ever-rising US rig count is another factor in the falling prices, as it suggests US production will continue to grow
The values and freedoms the Irish referendum enshrines are already in the South African Constitution
Number of advisers scrutinised as government wages war on waste
The ANC meeting recommended the inclusion of expropriation without compensation in the Expropriation Bill, writes Genevieve Quintal
Revenue was barely changed, as a surge in mobile revenue was undercut by declines in the group’s other segments
The global ratings agency weighs in on land reform without compensation debate and credits Cyril Ramaphosa for changes
The automotive industry accounts for about 7% of GDP with BMW, VW and Nissan all putting money into the country — but the government’s plans may be over-ambitious
The government is accused of targeted killings and other abuses against independence-seeking militants
The world second-seed storms to a quick victory at French Open
The Grootbos Private Nature Reserve has won a number of international environmental awards, writes Jackie May
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.