Déjà vu: Africa faces turbulence if it continues to ignore debt crisis alarm bells

According to the IMF, Africa is most vulnerable to a debt crisis — 10 of the 13 countries that have moved into the "high risk" or "in debt distress" categories are in sub-Saharan Africa. Fourteen out of 23 countries classified as being in debt distress are in Africa.

The heavily indebted poor countries initiative launched in 1996 provided comprehensive debt reduction of more than $76bn to more than 36 countries. This initiative laid the foundation for Africa’s economic recovery in the 2000s. Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio improved from 120% in 2000 to 12% in 2006. Mozambique’s debt-to-GDP ratio improved from above 200% to 25%.

These improvements facilitated better economic performance for the benefit of the population. So it can be expected that the latest increases in government debt will have significant effects on macroeconomic stability, security and development.

Another challenge raised in the IMF policy note is the lack of transparency about sovereign balance sheets. There are indications that some countries have understated their levels of debt or simply failed to disclose new commitments.

In Kenya it was announced that more than $2bn eurobond proceeds had not been accounted for — years after the government claimed the cash was allocated to its ministries.

In 2016 the IMF cancelled its Mozambique budget support programme when it emerged that the country had misinformed the fund about the size of its debts. More than $1.8bn in state-backed loans to state-owned enterprises remain unaccounted for.

Similarly, Zambia issued three eurobonds between 2012 and 2015 totalling $3bn and has been seeking a $1.6bn IMF bail-out package since late 2016. However, this has not been approved primarily on two accounts: the country shows obvious signs of high debt risk, with its debt hovering around 60% of GDP, and its lack of transparency to fully account for the use of at least $2.2bn of the $3bn it issued in eurobonds.

Given this context and the consequences for Africa, the relatively low level of debate on the continent is surprising. More so for major economies like SA, whose economic growth prospects are tied to regional development.