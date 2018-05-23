SA in very good hands as young creatives lead way

Since then his life has changed completely. "I got calls from morning to midnight and job offers in Dubai and the US. But at this point in time I didn’t feel the need to go abroad."

Instead, he set up his own company, where he will be the creative director. To prove that content is the most important ingredient of success, Manyelo and his partners decided to pull words out of a hat to come up with an unusual name for their company — PiSlovakia&Dance.

He plans to make it international one day and "create global defining work". Few doubt that he will succeed.

In SA there is generally little appreciation of the commercial value of "creative" industries, their economic impact and the jobs they create for the youth who think out of the box.

Transformation in the industry has speeded up with the realisation that to be successful, agencies need to create work that resonates with the majority of the population.

Jobs in the local advertising industry — which is worth about R42bn a year — rose to 3,556 in 2016 from 3,300 in 2014, according to figures from the Association of Communication and Advertising (ACA).

It may seem small but this is an increase of 8%, which is significant in a flagging economy where the overall trend in employment is downwards, says ACA CEO Odette van der Haar. During the same period, the industry improved its transformation ratio, nudging up to 48% from 43% — a far cry from just 23% in 1998.

Transformation does not just happen at the bottom either. ACA data show that 18% of top executives and 42% of middle management are not white.

Van der Haar believes that creative talent is woefully undervalued in SA, despite the fact that in 2017 the World Economic Forum identified the creative industries as "trending" in sub-Saharan Africa.