CARTOON: New Dawn nails

Equities hardly changed, while the dollar is perched near a five-month peak after the benchmark US treasury yield hit its highest in seven years
While one incentivises truck drivers with airtime and chips, the other gets group cover right
Joburg’s liquidity management drags down financial sustainability
Natasha Mazzone says it’s inconceivable for the party to work with a mayor who has lost the confidence of two-thirds of the caucus
A strong sales performance in Asia, now the luxury goods group’s biggest market, offset declines and flat sales in its other regions
This makes all of Stats SA’s first-quarter GDP results so far negative; the biggest sector decline was in metal dealers
So far, the programme has helped 102 black industrialists, with plans to expand it to 100 more in ‘pioneers, catch-up and infant-stage’ categories
People living north of the volcano were warned to take shelter
Champions Barca will look to give Iniesta the perfect send-off
The cultural elite make it up as they go along at the Nirox Sculpture Park, writes Hans Pienaar
