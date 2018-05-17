Opinion

Poor consumers let down by ineffective listeriosis messaging

A study reveals a significant income difference between those who are are well-informed about ‘listeriosis’ and those who are not

17 May 2018 - 06:01 Marlene Louw and Melissa van der Merwe
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

More than two months have passed since the World Health Organisation confirmed that the listeriosis outbreak in SA was the biggest globally, and consumers in the country were cautioned about the dangers of consuming contaminated products.

Subsequently, the Department of Health urged consumers to destroy and refrain from consuming a number of processed meat products. Large-scale recalls of affected products were also initiated across SA.

Since then, and despite various efforts, the death toll and infections increased to about 200 confirmed deaths and more than 1,000 infections. This raises a number of questions: did these messages reach consumers in a timely manner? Did consumers understand them? And did the messages change the consumers’ behaviour?

These questions become even more critical when considering low(er)-income consumers. These consumers rely heavily on the implicated products and are therefore comparatively more exposed to the food safety issues associated with the listeriosis outbreak in SA.

This notion is supported by national income and expenditure data from 2010, which indicate that SA consumers, on average, allocate 8% of their spending on meat to processed products. For low(er)-income households, this share increases to about 15%.

With consumption trends associated with convenience and urbanisation gaining momentum, this share is expected to keep increasing.

It further seems that the above effect is amplified, as lower-income consumers only have limited access to official messages from the department. From a sample of 110 destitute and unemployed food consumers in townships around Johannesburg, it was found that only 44% answered "Yes" to the question "Do you know what listeriosis is?", in the week directly after the department’s announcement.

These consumers were also able to identify, on average, only two out of seven key symptoms associated with listeriosis. Follow-up questions related to products and brands associated with listeriosis revealed that 75% knew polony and viennas should be avoided, but only 52% of the respondents were able to attach a brand to the infected products.

The results of the study suggest there is a significant income difference between the groups that indicated they were familiar with the term "listeriosis" and the group that did not. Income differences were also apparent in knowledge associated with products and brands.

Here, income level could serve as a proxy for asset endowment, which includes technologies that allow easy access to information. These include radios, smartphones and televisions.

These results seem to support the notion that low(er)-income consumers are more exposed to food safety issues due to their limited access to these technologies and, ultimately, the information shared on these platforms.

It’s been well established that the technical capacity to monitor and enforce food safety standards in SA is lacking. Unfortunately, as is evident by the rising death toll, it also seems the channels being used to spread information to mitigate the effects of a food safety incident are also inadequate.

Our research found that the main channels through which these consumers received messages related to listeriosis were radio (42%), television news (17%) and word of mouth (12%). However, these channels seemed to be mostly inadequate in conveying the full and correct message in a timely fashion, with 56% of the respondents indicating that they first heard about listeriosis around March 4 or later. Preventative messaging, before the sources of the disease were identified, were therefore lacking.

Incomplete information has far-reaching implications. From an economic perspective, inaccurate or incomplete information can cause economic harm beyond implicated brands and could even be detrimental to food vendors in informal economies in terms of sales and losses. The listeriosis outbreak in SA, and the rising death toll, should serve as a learning experience on how destitute consumers can be better and more timeously reached with accurate food safety messages.

This will require tailor-made messages through nontraditional media channels, specifically aimed at vulnerable groups in terms of income level, language and employment dynamics.

If this is not done, we are selectively protecting consumers against food-borne illnesses. This is ultimately adding to the stark inequalities already prevalent between SA’s consumers.

• Louw and Van der Merwe are with the University of Pretoria’s agricultural economics, extension and rural development department.

New app for reporting infectious diseases can help curb outbreaks

The surveillance system‚ developed by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, will allow early identification of diseases such as ...
Life
13 days ago

South African pork prices sliced by a third after listeriosis outbreak

Producer prices of pork have plunged since early January amid low demand after the listeriosis outbreak, and this is expected to last up to six months
National
20 days ago

Nearly 200 deaths from listeriosis, but number of cases is steadily falling

Eight cases were reported in the week to April 8, while at the height of the outbreak‚ 30 or more cases were reported weekly
National
23 days ago

Listeria outbreak set to cost the pork industry at least R1bn

Pork farmers have had to redirect the pigs for the fresh meat market, creating a surplus in the market and lowering prices
Companies
23 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Did Patricia de Lille send ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Cutting loose SAA albatross will be ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TONY LEON: Spectre of past returns to haunt DA ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Aaron Motsoaledi is crippling SA’s ability to ...
Opinion
5.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Patrice Motsepe’s ARC has ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.