Israel may be an apartheid state, but so are most nation states today

It is the same concern that makes Israelis unwilling to agree to a unitary state. Hamas’s (grotesquely jingoistic) charter lends extra legitimacy to this position, but even without it the notion of a state with a permanent Jewish character is eminently defensible. Caring about your neighbours is the core value of the Quran and the Torah; yielding to your neighbours is nowhere enjoined in either.

It’s important not to get carried away here, of course. These arguments don’t legitimise Verwoerdian apartheid and nor do they negate or demean the Palestinian liberation struggle. Their only significant application is as counterweights to the idea that majority rule is always and everywhere a moral imperative. Apartheid was indefensible, but it didn’t follow that "one person one vote in a unitary SA" was the only way or the best way out of the specific political quandary.

This may take some doing given the still-intense taboo, but try to imagine SA as a loose confederation of statelets, whose parameters were equitably settled after good-faith negotiations between empowered protagonists. Imagine, in other words, a fair application of the principle of separate development. Or self-determination, to use the more modern parlance.

If you need a thought aid, consider 1989. That was the year FW De Klerk signalled the end of SA’s programme of ethnic exclusivism, but it was also the year in which the underlying logic of the programme was implicitly endorsed by the world community. We finally embraced the ideal of democratic nonracialism while a dozen new nation states were legislated into being in what used to be Yugoslavia, Czechoslovakia and the USSR. We raced into a crazy-wonderful experiment in practical universalism just as socialist Eastern Europe gave up on the idea of uniting disparate communities.

For the record, I’m an internationalist and a redistributionist. I think that:

• Current levels of global inequality are immoral and unsustainable;

•The distributive justice rules have long been stacked in favour of people like me and against those who are differently profiled educationally, culturally, situationally and genetically;

• Interracial amity is both possible and desirable, as is hybridisation.

Where I break with the literate left — apart from my visceral dislike of self-righteousness — is essentially in one regard, namely that my version of reality no longer entails the belief, or the pretense, that wealth can be willed and ethnicity willed away. From there it’s a short step to accepting that there might be a better way of framing the key questions of our time — one that still challenges capitalism, though not via the dead hand of state control but rather through the dynamic interplay of education, regulation and taxes (some applied across borders).

And one that still posits nonracialism as an ideal, but recognises it faces no greater threat than nonracialism as an ideology.

Israel, in terms of this way of seeing, may well be classed as an apartheid state. In that case, though, all people of good conscience would reflexively answer: and why is that? And where isn’t? And what of it?

• Heneck is a Cape Town businessman.