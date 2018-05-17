Fortunes of active management industry look set to improve

Passive funds now account for more than 20% of global assets under management, a record high and more than four times what they were almost 15 years ago.

Stonehage Fleming, which provides family office services globally for wealthy families, believes this trend could partially reverse as market conditions change and become more favourable to active managers.

Active managers have historically performed better on a relative basis when intramarket correlations are lower, dispersion levels are higher and market leadership is not excessively concentrated. The first two points are true because they increase the managers’ opportunity set to generate alpha; if all stocks in their index are highly correlated, it negates the effects of taking active risk against the benchmark.

The point about concentration is a function of two things: it cuts the odds of generating alpha as it reduces the opportunity set of outperforming stocks; and it increases price momentum, which drives passive indices and makes them harder to outperform. The opportunity cost of not owning stocks that drive markets higher is greater when the concentration is higher.

One can look at the top 10 contributors to the performance of the MSCI USA index, which constitutes 777 companies, over the last three years. It shows how the top 10 contributors of an index, which account for just less than 16% of its weighting, accounted for 33% of the markets’ overall performance.

The fact that the top five stocks are all in the technology sector can also cause problems for active managers, which may have limits on exposure to any one sector for diversification reasons, or who may not have been comfortable either with the greater valuation, higher earnings, growth expectations or complexity of the underlying operating businesses.

A caveat is that increased concentration of market leadership in itself is not necessarily bad for active managers; the issue becomes more acute when the level of concentration is excessive and when the leadership becomes more persistent, as we have seen in the US.

An example of where active management has worked despite concentrated market leadership is European equities, where many managers have outperformed their passive benchmarks by investing in high-quality consumer and emerging market-focused companies and avoiding the large banks and energy companies. This persisted since the global financial crisis until more recently when the latter group has started to perform better.