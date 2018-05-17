CARTOON: SAA's head in the clouds

Naspers ended the day 5.16% higher at R3,260 after Chinese internet company Tencent’s quarterly update surprises to the upside
Ethiopian Airlines is doing brilliantly and might itself be an ideal African partner if the conditions were right. Don’t count on it though
Parliamentary portfolio committee forced to cancel a meeting to discuss the national minimum wage after disruptions
Natasha Mazzone says it’s inconceivable for the party to work with a mayor who has lost the confidence of two-thirds of the caucus
Production of uncoated fine paper fell due to maintenance at its Richards Bay mill, but it offset this by producing more packaging paper
But the three-month seasonally adjusted average used to calculate the first quarter’s GDP has added to fears that the economy contracted in the first quarter of 2018
So far, the programme has helped 102 black industrialists, with plans to expand it to 100 more in ‘pioneers, catch-up and infant-stage’ categories
The report castigates KPMG, Deloitte, EY and PwC for their ‘complacency’ in the face of the government contractor’s ‘aggressive accounting’
The Spanish champions strut their stuff as late substitute Messi’s appearance has the 78,000-strong crowd on its feet
Motor News travelled to Austria to experience the third generation Bentley Continental GT
