EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Did New Look’s tax on larger clothing cause Brait’s share to plummet?
Aubrey Matshiqi says the DA is not the natural home of the toyi-toyi, and there are ‘encouraging signs’ that things are improving in SA’s education sector
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
We can’t have elections, there is just too much killing, ANC regions plead.
Brait’s 17% share price crash on Tuesday could be related to an article in The Telegraph on Monday saying the JSE-listed company’s UK clothing chain, New Look, faced a boycott, after a shopper discovered it upped its prices on larger-sized garments.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Aubrey Matshiqi argues that the DA is not the natural home of the toyi-toyi and the freedom song, and that these are just a means to an end.
There are "encouraging signs" that things are improving in SA’s education sector, although participation in higher education continues to be hampered by the extreme inefficiencies in the technical and vocational sector.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Lonmin executives are engaging on the necessity to expedite the Sibanye transaction, as it is unable to fund the retrenchment exercise from its stretched balance sheet.
No good news on Netcare’s UK business, where significant debt, onerous leases and infrastructure in need of an upgrade are putting off buyers.
