Tracker funds can also foster responsible investment practices

However, innovation in index investing in recent years has broadened the capabilities of index-tracking investment managers in this respect, allowing them to incorporate ESG factors in their investment process. The market is now experiencing an increase in low-cost indices that offer ESG-led mandates and champion responsible investment.

Strengthen practice

A 2015 research paper by Elroy Dimson of the University of Cambridge and London Business School, Oguzhan Karakas of Boston College and Xi Li of Temple University shows that successful active engagement can and does add alpha over time. For index fund managers, who are generally assumed to be passive investors and who are mandatory holders of assets over time, the incentive is clearly to identify the weak players in their portfolios and work with them to strengthen their practice.

As such, engaging in active proxy voting is a critical means of influencing the business practice of companies within a tracker portfolio.

Index managers who don’t do this are not serving the best interests of their clients.

Meaningful exposure

The client outcome of this approach is that for a relatively small amount of "active risk", market-like returns can be achieved by holding a basket of companies that are measurably better when considered on an ESG basis. This is organic at a cheaper price.

To illustrate this point, we have taken the following steps to create an index that offers investors a benchmark that has meaningful exposure to ESG factors — the first of its kind in SA.

Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), a leading index provider, collected ESG-related data through its in-house research capability.