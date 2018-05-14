How wider S12J benefits will attract venture capital

There are about 90 venture capital companies registered with SARS and it is hoped growing investor appetite for them will see more movement towards impact investment. The companies’ investments have gone towards funding start-up costs and for expansion of businesses, creating employment and launching new apps and other innovative technology.

Metta Capital, a new fund of funds, was created to raise R200m for investment in logistics, mining, hospitality, retail, energy and telecommunications. Grovest has invested in the agriculture, technology, fintech and hospitality sectors. Growth Grid helped to launch health technology start-ups like RecoMed, which has teamed up with Discovery on an online booking platform that enables more efficient bookings with healthcare providers and improves patients’ experience.

These companies appear to be making inroads with regards to social development, job creation and the promotion of entrepreneurship.

If they are scaled, S12J funds could be a potent tool for broadening social and environmental impact initiatives, but practitioners say that to do this adjustments to the legislation are required.

The S12J regime was initially approved for a 12-year period and is subject to a sunset clause exercisable in mid-2021, so it is timely to consider now how it could be adjusted to capitalise on market optimism and bring more investment to SA.

This would not be the first time the legislation has been revisited. The regime initially set a maximum R20m investee book value and recouped tax on disposal of venture capital companies shares. Changes in 2015 mean venture capital companies are subject to limits of R500m for mining and R50m for other investees. There is no tax recoupment provided investors hold shares for at least five years.

These amendments (potentially coupled with recent increases in the marginal rate for the top individual income tax bracket) appear to have had a profound effect on uptake. About 90% of approved venture capital companies listed by SARS have only been accredited after 2015 and close to 50% were approved in 2017.

This recent uptick reads like a triumph of responsive policy. But practitioners still harbour concerns about the regime’s longevity in the light of flagging tax revenues and its accessibility and ease of use.

Material concerns include that venture capital companies are subjected to double tax (through capital gains tax when selling their venture capital companies shares) and applicants require a Financial Services Board licence and corporate registration endorsements from the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, which can be hard to obtain and prolong the approval process.